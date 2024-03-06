Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed BPSC TRE 3.0 exam which was scheduled to be held on March 16, 2024. The Commission has released revised schedule for School Teacher Written Competitive examination. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0 exam on March 16 postponed, check revised schedule here

As per the official notice, the examination to be held on March 16, 2024 (single shift) in the examination schedule announced on February 29, 2024 for Teacher Appointment Competitive Examination (TRE-3) is postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The schedule of the examination to be conducted in two shifts on March 15, 2024, will remain the same.

The examination on March 15 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card for the same will be available on the official website on March 7, 2024.

“All subjects of Class: 09-10 under Education Department, all subjects of Class: 11-12 under Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Department and Class: under SC & ST Welfare Department Information for examination of all subjects 6-10 will be published later”, read the notice.

The registration process was started on February 10 and ended on February 26, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 87774 posts of School Teachers in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.