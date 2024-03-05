Bihar Public Service Commission has announced BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 release date. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 release date announced, notice here

As per the official notice, the e-admit card will be available to candidates from March 7, 2024 onwards on the official website. Before downloading the admit card, the candidate will upload the updated passport size photograph in his/her Dashboard after login and if there is an error in the name, father's name and mother's name in the online application of any candidate, that should be corrected too.

The admit card will have the examination center name allotted to the candidate will be in the form of code, in which the center code and the name of the district will be mentioned. Detailed information regarding examination center code will be made available from March 12 onwards.

BPSC TRE 3.0 examination will be conducted on March 15 and 16, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The examination on March 15 will be conducted on two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. On March 16, the examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.