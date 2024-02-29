 BPSC TRE 3.0 exam dates out, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
BPSC TRE 3.0 exam dates out, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 29, 2024 07:08 PM IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam dates have been released. Check official notice here.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam dates on February 29, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the School Teacher examination can check the official notice on the website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, BPSC TRE 3.0 examination will be conducted on March 15 and 16, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The examination on March 15 will be conducted on two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. On March 16, the examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam dates: How to download notice

To download the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 exam dates notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on February 10 and ended on February 26, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 87774 posts of School Teachers in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
