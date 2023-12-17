Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 Live: Sub Inspector Shift 1 underway, updates here

Dec 17, 2023 11:42 AM IST

  • BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 Live: Bihar Police SI exam today. Follow the blog for updates.

BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 Live: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission will conduct BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 on December 17, 2023. The Bihar Police Sub-inspector examination will be conducted today in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The first shift examination has already started at 10 am and will get over at 12 noon.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1275 police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Selection of candidates will be a three-stage process – preliminary written examination, main written examination, and physical test. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the question paper, students’ reactions, exam analysis, and more.

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:40 AM

    Bihar Police exam 2023: Selection process

    Selection of candidates will be a three-stage process – preliminary written examination, main written examination, and physical test.

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:35 AM

    Bihar SI exam 2023: Number of vacancies to be filled

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 1275 police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:31 AM

    Bihar SI exam: Shift 1 concludes at 12 noon

    Bihar SI exam Shift 1 will conclude at 12 noon. The examination was started at 10 am today.

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:27 AM

    BPSSC SI shift reporting timings

    Shift 1: 8.30 am

    Shift 2: 1 pm

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:25 AM

    BPSSC SI exam: Students appearing for shift 1

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:20 AM

    BPSSSC Exam date 2023: December 17, 2023

    BPSSSC Exam date 2023 is December 17, 2023. The Bihar Police Sub-inspector examination will be conducted today in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

