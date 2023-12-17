BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 Live: Sub Inspector Shift 1 underway, updates here

BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 Live: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission will conduct BPSSC SI Bihar Police Exam 2023 on December 17, 2023. The Bihar Police Sub-inspector examination will be conducted today in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

bpssc si bihar police exam date 2023 live updates: Sub Inspector exam, analysis, students reaction, latest news (Santosh Kumar )

The first shift examination has already started at 10 am and will get over at 12 noon.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1275 police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Selection of candidates will be a three-stage process – preliminary written examination, main written examination, and physical test. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the question paper, students’ reactions, exam analysis, and more.