BSEB announces exam date for D.El.Ed entrance exam 2024, all important details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dates of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance exam 2024. As per a latest notification, the BSEB will be conducting the exam on March 30, 2024 across various district headquarters in the state. Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2024: BSEB to conduct exams on March 30.(HT File)

Although the admit card release date has not been mentioned, candidates who registered for the exam are required to keep visiting the official website for important information.

Notably, the exam will be held in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes consisting of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) questions, each carrying 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Candidates now must wait for the admit cards that will be released on the official website deledbihar.com. The admit cards will contain important information such as name of the candidate, exam venue, date and time of examination, etc. When released, candidates need to take a printed copy of the admit card to enter the examination hall.

