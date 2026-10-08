Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB Simultala Class 6 Prelims Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the prelims entrance test can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSEB at biharsimultala.com.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Prelims Admit Card 2026 releasing tomorrow at biharsimultala.com, here’s how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The Bihar Board prelims entrance test will be held on October 24, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 1 pm to 3.30 pm. Candidates will have to enter the exam centre till 12.30 pm. The exam will comprise of 150 marks. There will be no negative marking for the exam.

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BSEB Simultala Class 6 Prelims Admit Card 2026: How to download

Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharsimultala.com. Click on BSEB Simultala Class 6 Prelims Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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