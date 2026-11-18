Border Security Force will release the BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 on November 19, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination (computer-based test) can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 releasing tomorrow at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here’s how to download (HT_PRINT)

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The admit card for the Constable Tradesman post will be available from November 19 to December 2, 2026. The written examination will be held on December 2, 2026, in three shifts: first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 1 pm to 3 pm and third shift from 5 pm to 7 pm.

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The link to download E-admit card has been sent to the concerned candidates at their e-mails as well as Mobile Number registered/filled by them at the time of submission of online application form. In case, any candidate is unable to download his/her E-admit card due to incorrect e-mail ID & Mobile Number, he/she shall be solely responsible for the same. No representation in this regard shall be entertained by BSF.

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{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who have qualified the PET/PST are eligible to appear for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who have qualified the PET/PST are eligible to appear for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

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BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The written examination will be conducted at the various Examination Centres through Computer-Based Tests (CBT) or OMR-based answer sheets. OMR answer sheets will be rejected if mandatory fields/ovals like Name, Roll Number, Sex, Category, Question Booklet series code, Name of Trade, etc. are unfilled or wrongly filled.

The selection process comprises of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation, Trade Test and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.

Official Notice Here