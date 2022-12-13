BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar CGL admit cards out, link here
- BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Staff Selection Commission BSSC CGL admit cards released on bssc.bihar.gov.in, onlinebssc.com. Direct link given here.
BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released admit cards for the third Graduate Level Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination or BSSC CGL Prelims 2022. Candidates can download BSSC CGL admit cards from the commission's websites, bssc.bihar.gov.in and onlinebssc.com.
The exam will be held as per schedule on December 23 and 24. To download admit cards, candidates can login to the link given below using registration number and date of birth/password.
However, as of now, the admit card download link is showing error. Candidates will be informed here when the link becomes active again. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on BSSC CGL exam, admit card and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 01:23 PM
Direct link for Bihar BSSC CGL admit card
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 11:14 AM
BSSC Bihar CGL admit card 2022: Pens, pencils not allowed
Candidates are not allowed to bring pen or pencil on the exam day. To answer questions, pens will be provided to them, BSSC said.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 10:04 AM
BSSC Bihar CGL admit card: Banned items
All electronic devices, whitener, calculator, log table, graphs, charts, etc. are banned inside the exam venue. If a candidate is found with these items, his/her candidature will be cancelled and action will be taken against them, BSSC said.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 09:26 AM
BSSC Bihar CGL admit card 2022: 3 books allowed inside exam hall
BSSC said that for CGL prelims exam, in addition to admit card and photo ID, candidates are allowed to take up to 3 books – 1 per subject – inside the exam hall. These books must be textbooks of NCERT, BSEB or ICSE. Candidates are not allowed to bring any kind of notes, handwritten papers, electronic devices, guidebooks and photocopies of guidebooks to the exam venue. Further, BSSC said candidates must write their name and roll number on the books. Writing anything else on books and sharing it with other candidates are not allowed.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 09:01 AM
BSSC Bihar CGL admit card 2022: Login details
To download BSSC CGL admit cards, candidates need to use their registration number and password/date or birth as login credentials.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 08:37 AM
BSSC CGL admit card 2022: Check exam dates
Bihar CGL Prelims exam will be held on these dates:
December 23: 2 shifts.
December 24: 1 shift.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 08:35 AM
BSSC Bihar CGL Prelims admit card 2022: Website not opening
While it has been confirmed that BSSC CGL admit card is out, the link to check it is not opening. Candidates must wait for some time as there is no alternative website to download it.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 08:34 AM
Bihar BSSC CGL Prelims admit card 2022: Direct link
Here is the direct link to download admit cards:
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 08:33 AM
Where to check BSSC Bihar CGL admit card for Prelims exam?
Candidates can check BSSC CGL admit card 2022 for Prelims exams on bssc.bihar.gov.in, onlinebssc.com.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 08:32 AM
BSSC Bihar CGL admit card 2022 for Prelims exam out
BSSC Bihar CGL 2022 admit card has been released. Candidates can visit the official websites of the commission to find out more details.