BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar CGL admit cards out, link here

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released admit cards for the third Graduate Level Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination or BSSC CGL Prelims 2022. Candidates can download BSSC CGL admit cards from the commission's websites, bssc.bihar.gov.in and onlinebssc.com.

The exam will be held as per schedule on December 23 and 24. To download admit cards, candidates can login to the link given below using registration number and date of birth/password.

However, as of now, the admit card download link is showing error. Candidates will be informed here when the link becomes active again. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on BSSC CGL exam, admit card and other details.