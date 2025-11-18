Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will conduct CAT 2025 on November 30, 2025. Around 2.95 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. The exam will be held in 3 sessions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. CAT 2025: Expert shares section-wise tips and scoring strategies for Common Admission Test (Deepak Gupta/ HT file)

Candidates who are ready to appear for the Common Admission Test can check the section-wise tips and scoring strategies shared by expert Keerthana Varma, Communication and Finance Manager, Woxsen University.

1. Preparation Mindset It took me nearly three months to build the right mindset for CAT preparation. Once I decided that I truly wanted to clear the CAT, I spent almost two weeks researching the exam pattern, watching introductory videos, and going through a few recommended books.

My approach was simple:

• Concepts first, speed later.

• I focused on understanding the basics thoroughly before attempting to solve questions faster.

• I also realised that CAT is not about memorising long formulas—it’s more about knowing smart shortcuts and having strong fundamentals.

Once my concepts were clear, I shifted my attention to speed. At the same time, I played to my strengths. I dedicated more time to VARC and DILR, while allocating a smaller but consistent slot to QA. This structured approach helped me stay confident and organised.

2. Section-wise Focus VARC

For VARC, it was all about reading with focus and intention, not just reading for the sake of it. I made sure to understand the tone, structure, and purpose of every passage rather than skimming through random articles.

QA

QA was my weakest section initially. Like many aspirants, I made the mistake of over-focusing on my weakness. Later, I realised it was more effective to balance my overall score by strengthening what I was already good at.

Still, I practised QA regularly—sometimes even in fun ways. For example, whenever I saw numbers on road signs or number plates, I would apply shortcuts and mentally solve small problems.

Whenever QA frustrated me, I would switch to VARC, regain confidence, and then return to QA with a fresh mind. It’s all about understanding your comfort zone and keeping your mindset clear.

DILR

In DILR, my priority was to solve sets first, without worrying about speed. Building the confidence to crack sets was more important to me. Once I was comfortable solving them, speed and accuracy followed naturally. Mock tests played a huge role here.

3. Time Management During the exam, especially in unpredictable sections like DILR, I focused on staying calm and avoiding impulsive attempts. Since CAT has negative marking, I never marked answers based on guesswork. I always read the question completely before attempting it and used the elimination method to narrow down options. Most importantly, if I got stuck, I would immediately move to the next question instead of wasting time on something that could pull down my overall score. That mindset helped me manage time more effectively.

Time management in CAT, especially in DILR, is critical, My approach was:

• Read the question properly before attempting anything.

• Start by checking the options and eliminating .

• Moving to the next question at the right time saved me from losing marks and helped me maximise my score.

Please note this is not your mock test your mind needs to be very clear .

4. Common Pitfalls & How to Avoid Them

One of the biggest mistakes aspirants make is letting ego interfere—thinking, “I studied this for a year; how can I not solve it?”

CAT does not reward ego; it rewards smart decision-making.

Some key pitfalls to avoid:

• Don’t waste time on a question just because you feel you should be able to solve it.

• In DILR, if options look similar, don’t blindly mark one—you’re better off spending an extra minute or skipping the question.

• A good mock score does not guarantee the same on exam day, so avoid gut-feeling answers.

5. Final Advice for CAT Aspirants Many aspirants lose hope thinking they won’t make it to an IIM. For me, CAT was never just about IIMs. It was about proving to myself that I could achieve something people said was “too difficult” or “a waste of time.”

Your journey is defined by:

• Consistency

• Patience

• Practice

• And the belief that you won’t give up

Stay calm, stay focused, and trust the work you’ve put in. When your effort is genuine, things eventually fall into place.

(This article is written by Keerthana Varma, Communication and Finance Manager, Woxsen University.)