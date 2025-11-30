Edit Profile
    CAT 2025 Slot 1 Exam Analysis: Slightly tougher than last year, say students

    CAT 2025 Slot 1 was manageable but slightly more difficult compared to CAT 2024 Slot 1, say students

    Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 2:46 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, conducted by IIM Kozhikode, began today, November 30, with the first slot concluding at 10:30 am. The national-level entrance exam is being held across three slots throughout the day.

    As per students, CAT 2025 Slot 1 was manageable but slightly more difficult compared to CAT 2024 Slot 1. (Representative image) (HT File)
    According to Gautam Puri, Co-Founder and MD of Career Launcher, who analysed the paper based on early student reactions, CAT 2025 Slot 1 was manageable but slightly more difficult compared to CAT 2024 Slot 1.

    CAT 2025 Exam Structure

    The exam followed the familiar pattern with 68 questions to be attempted in 120 minutes, divided into three timed sections:

    VARC (Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension): 40 minutes

    DILR (Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning): 40 minutes

    QA (Quantitative Ability): 40 minutes

    Puri noted that while the pattern remained unchanged, the overall paper felt trickier than last year.

    Section-wise Analysis

    1. VARC: Similar to Last Year, Doable

    VARC section was not difficult, and the verbal ability questions were particularly easy. Although the reading comprehension passages were dense, questions revolved around central ideas, making the section approachable.

    Total Questions: 24 (20 MCQs + 4 TITA)

    Difficulty: Similar to CAT 2024 Slot 1

    2. DILR: Slightly More Difficult

    According to Puri, DILR was the toughest section in Slot 1 and was marginally more difficult than last year. The section demanded higher accuracy and time management due to a significant number of TITA questions.

    Total Questions: 22

    TITA Questions: 11–12

    Good Attempt: Around 10 questions

    Difficulty: Higher than CAT 2024

    3. QA: On Par With Last Year

    The QA section maintained last year’s difficulty level, with a notable emphasis on number-based questions. Students who attempted 11–12 questions with accuracy could gain an advantage.

    Total Questions: 22

    Doable Questions: 10+

    Difficulty: Similar to CAT 2024

    Overall Difficulty: Slightly Higher Than 2024

    CAT 2025 Slot 1 was slightly tougher overall, with DILR emerging as the key differentiator. Strategic question selection played a crucial role for candidates.

    As the gateway to admission into 21 IIMs and other top B-schools, CAT 2025 is a pivotal milestone for aspirants across the country.

