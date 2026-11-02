The Indian Institute of Management will release the CAT Admit Card 2026 this week. Candidates who will be appearing for the Common Admission Test can find the hall ticket link on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Exam date and pattern

CAT Admit Card 2026 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, check exam date and exam pattern here

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The IIM CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam will comprise of 68 questions across three sections- Section I will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II will have Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III will have Quantitative Ability. The total duration of the exam will be two hours.

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Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates will be awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates will be awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. {{/usCountry}}

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A mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across approximately 170 test cities.

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How to download hall ticket

All the eligible candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Click on CAT Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidate's CAT 2026 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the First week of January, 2027. The CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

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About Admission Process

Please note that each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cutoffs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2026 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.