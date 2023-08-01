Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam date and City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023. Candidates who will appear for the CTET Aug 2023 examination can download the pre-admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET 2023 city pre-admit card out on ctet.nic.in, exam on Aug 20

“The admit card of the applicants, with details of examination city allotted to them, have been uploaded on the website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in)”, reads the official notification.

According to the schedule released by the CBSE, the CTET 2023 examination will be conducted on August 20. The CBSE CTET 2023 admit card will be released on August 18. The application process for CTET 2023 commenced on April 27 and ended on May 26.

CTET 2023 pre-admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023”

Key in your application number and date of birth

CTET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout of the same for future reference

