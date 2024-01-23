Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key on January 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared Undergraduate Common Entrance exam for Design and Common Entrance exam for Design can download the answer key through the official website of UCEED, CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key releasing today, here’s how to download

The last date for uploading comments about the draft answer key is January 25, 2024 and the final answer key for both CEED and UCEED will be available on January 31, 2024.

CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UCEED, CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CEED result will be declared on this website on March 06, 2024. The CEED 2024 Score Card can be downloaded from March 11, 2024, from the Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

UCEED result will be announced on March 8, 2024 and score card will be available for downloading from March 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEED, UCEED.