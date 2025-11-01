Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2026 registration date till November 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Law Admission Test 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2026 registration date extended till November 7, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The official notice reads, "The Executive Council of the Consortium of National Law Universities is pleased to announce the extension of the last date for submission of CLAT 2026 online applications (for both U.G. and P.G. programmes). Please note that the new last date for submission of online applications has been extended up to 23:59 hours on 7th November, (Friday) 2025."

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2026 CLAT 2026 registration: How to apply To apply for CLAT 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on CLAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLAT 2026 will be held on December 7, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level admission test for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities in India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities.