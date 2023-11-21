CLAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: NLU CLAT hall tickets awaited, updates here

CLAT Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Consortium of National Law Universities will release CLAT 2024 admit card in due course of time. The Common Law Admission Test hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

clat admit card 2024 live updates: nlu clat hall ticket, direct link, latest news at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Photo: Amal KS / HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

The CLAT 2024 examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam duration is for 2 hours and a total of 120 marks question will be asked. Each question will carry 1 mark each and 0.25 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities

