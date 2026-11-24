The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for CMAT 2027. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Management Admission Test can check the direct link through the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2027: Registration begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, exam to be held on February 11 more less

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The last date to apply for the examination is till December 20, 2026. The last date of submission of the application fee is December 21, 2026.

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The correction window will open on December 26 and will close on December 28, 2026. The exam city slip will be available on January 21, 2027 and the admit card will be available on February 4, 2027.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026 for Tier I CBT exam released at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

Exam details

The examination will be held on February 11, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} CMAT-2027 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2027-28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CMAT-2027 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2027-28. {{/usCountry}}

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The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 400 marks. Each question will carry 4 marks and for each correct response, candidate will get 4 marks. For each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2027-28, can also apply for CMAT-2027.

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Direct link to apply for CMAT 2027

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. Click on CMAT 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of the application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹2500/- for male General (UR) category candidates and ₹1250/- for female candidates. For Gen-EWS*/ SC/ST/PwD /PwBD/OBC-(NCL) male candidates and third gender category, the application fee is ₹1250/-. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.

Official Notice Here