COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at comedk.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 08:24 PM IST

COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be out on July 18. Candidates can check the results on the official website and submit fees by July 20.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK 2023) round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 18. Candidates will be able to check the round 1 seat allotment results through the official website at comedk.org.

Candidates can submit their fees up until 4 p.m. on July 20. Candidates must report to the college between 2:00 pm of July 18 and 12:00 pm of July 22, 2023.

COMEDK 2023: Know how to check round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment results

Key in your login credentials

Check the round 1 seat allotment results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details candidates can visit the official website of COMEDK at www.comedk.org.

