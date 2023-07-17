The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK 2023) round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 18. Candidates will be able to check the round 1 seat allotment results through the official website at comedk.org. COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at comedk.org

Candidates can submit their fees up until 4 p.m. on July 20. Candidates must report to the college between 2:00 pm of July 18 and 12:00 pm of July 22, 2023.

COMEDK 2023: Know how to check round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment results

Key in your login credentials

Check the round 1 seat allotment results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details candidates can visit the official website of COMEDK at www.comedk.org.