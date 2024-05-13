COMEDK UGET 2024 exam over, answer key next on comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2024 Answer Key: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) conducted the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) on Sunday, May 12 and next, it will release the provisional answer key of the test. Candidates who took the entrance examination can download the answer key from comedk.org when it is released. COMEDK UGET 2024 answer key awaited on comedk.org(Shutterstock)

Originally, COMEDK planned to hold the UGET in two shifts but later revised its decision and allowed three shifts – morning session from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, afternoon session from 1 pm to 4 pm and evening session - 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

In the notification, the consortium informed that due to the General Elections, there has been a shortage of the test centers with good computer systems and infrastructure and therefore, it was not possible to hold the exam in two sessions.

With the exam now over, the COMEDK UGET answer key will be published next. The consortium will provide a window during which candidates can raise objections to the provisional key, if any. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed, and if it is found valid, it will be considered while preparing the final answer key.

How to check COMEDK UGET answer key