COMEDK UGET 2024 on May 12, check notice here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct the 2024 edition of its Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) on Sunday, May 12, 2024. More details regarding the exam will be shared in due course of time on comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2024 date announced(HT FILE)

The entrance exam is held for admission to over 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka. COMEDK also conducts a common counselling process for admitting students to these colleges.

The exam will be held on all India basis and in computer based mode, COMEDK said.

"A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website (www.comedk.org) in due course. The candidates are required to check the website for all the updates. It may be noted that "www.comedk.org" is the only official website of the Consortium and COMEDK is not responsible for information available on other websites /elsewhere," the notification reads.

COMEDK further cautioned candidates not to use third parties such as internet cafes, education consultants and unofficial websites to apply for the exam or counselling or to check results.

“It has come to our notice that even though COMEDK has cautioned them, some of the candidates are still depending upon third parties such as Internet Cafe, Education Consultants, random websites etc. for all COMEDK related activities, be it making application, downloading TAT or Rank cards, choice filling in the counseling and payment of fees. COMEDK again advises aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians against such third parties which may result in compromising your personal details which may fall into the wrong hands and you may incur financial loss,” COMEDK said.

Check the notice here.

