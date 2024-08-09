 CSIR UGC NET 2024: Provisional answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
CSIR UGC NET 2024: Provisional answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Aug 09, 2024 06:33 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2024: NTA releases provisional answer key at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link to download is given below.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the provisional answer key of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 today, August 9. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Provisional answer key has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download is given here.
To download the Joint CSIR UGC NET Answer Key, candidates must enter their Application Number and Date of birth on the space provided.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD CSIR UGC NET PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY 2024

The NTA wrote in its notice, “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/ for inviting challenges (if any) to the Provisional Answer Key of any question ONLINE only. The procedure for the challenge of the Answer Key is enclosed at Annexure-I.”

As per schedule, the window to raise challenges is open from August 9 to August 11, 2024 up to 11:50 pm.

Candidates must also note that they will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 200 to challenge the answer key. The last date of fee payment is August 11, 2024.

As per the NTA, challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts, and in case the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared, the NTA said.

It may be mentioned here that the CSIR UGC NET 2024 examination was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The examination on July 25 and 26 was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In an official notice released today, the NTA informed that the examination was held in “348 examination centers located in 187 Cities across the Country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.”

Additionally, the tested consisted of three parts, all of which were of objective type, multiple choice questions. There was no break between papers.

Notably, NTA conducted the Joint CSIR UGC NET examination July 2024 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor/ PhD in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more information, candidates are advised to contact on the helpline number at 011-40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

