WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2024 rank cards released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download via direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has declared the WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2024 rank cards today, August 9. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Course (JENPAS-UG) 2024 examination can download their rank cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2024 rank cards has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download via direct link.

Candidates must note that to download the JENPAS 2024 Rank Cards, they will have enter details such as their Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN in the space provided on the result page.

It may be mentioned here that the WBJEEB conducted the JENPAS UG 2024 examination on June 30. The examination was held in two shifts for two papers. The Paper I was held in the first shift from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper II was conducted from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

Paper I was held for all courses other than BHI, whereas Paper II was conducted for BHA only.

Furthermore, candidates who appeared in both Paper-I and Paper-II are eligible for both General Merit Rank (GMR) as well as BHA Merit Rank (BMR). Such candidates will be considered for admission in all courses including BHA, the board had stated.

However, candidates who appeared only in Paper-I are eligible for GMR only. Such candidates will be considered for admission in all courses except in BHA.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing only in Paper-II are eligible for BMR only. Such candidates are considered for admission in BHA only.

It may be mentioned here that the Admit Cards for JENPAS UG 2024 were released on June 20 and candidates could download their hall tickets until June 30, up to 2 PM.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.