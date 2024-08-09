WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for mop up round out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for mop up round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for mop up round out, direct link here

The direct link to check mop up seat allotment result can be checked here.

As per the official schedule, the payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from August 9 to August 12, 2024.

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for mop up round link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official brochure, those candidates who have got a fresh allotment in the Mop-Up Round, must pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹5000, if not paid earlier, and download the allotment letter. After that, the candidate will report to the allotted Institute for physical verification of documents. If the documents are accepted, candidates must complete the admission process within the stipulated schedule.

WBJEE 2024 mop up round registration started on August 5 and ended on August 7, 2024. The seat matrix link is available on the official website of WBJEEB. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.