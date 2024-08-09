Delhi University UG Admission 2024: CSAS Phase II preference filling window closes today at admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi will close the CSAS Phase II preference filling window for Delhi University UG Admission 2024 on August 9, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the preferences for program + college combinations can do it by 11.59 pm today on the official website of Delhi University admission at admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University UG Admission 2024: Phase II choice filling window closes today

The preferences saved till today by the candidates will get auto submitted/ locked and will be used for allocations.

As per the official notice, the preferences saved by the candidates will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. Candidates are advised to choose maximum number of preferences in which a candidate is willing to take admission, if offered. The varsity will not allow any kind of addition/ deletion/ editing the programs and the colleges after the deadline for the Phase II.

The trial for performance based programs will likely begin on August 12, 2024.

DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS phase 2 underway, 5 things to know before applying

According to the admission schedule, the declaration of simulated ranks will be done on August 11 at 5 pm and the preference change window will also open on the same day. The first CSAS allocation list will be displayed on August 16, 2024.

Delhi University UG Admission 2024: How to fill preference

Candidates who want to fill the choices can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Delhi University admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and click on submit.

Fill your preferences and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Admission Branch will conduct webinar on August 9, 2024 at 3 pm to explain the procedure for trails and admissions to ECA and Sports Supernumerary quotas. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.