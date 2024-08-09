MHT CET Final Merit List 2024 released at fe2024.mahacet.org, direct link to check here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET Final Merit List 2024 on August 8, 2024. Those candidates who have registered themselves for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024-25 can check the merit list on the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live Updates MHT CET Final Merit List 2024 released, direct link to check here

The direct link to check the merit list is given below.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2024: How to check

Candidates who want to check the list can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2024 final merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the option form for CAP Round 1 can be submitted and confirmed online through the candidate’s login from August 9 to August 11, 2024.

The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on August 14, 2024. After the seat allotment is displayed, the candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024.

The merit list for the candidates has been prepared on the basis of marks or score secured by the candidate in the CET conducted by the Competent Authority or marks or score secured in any other examination conducted by the concerned appropriate authority for the purpose of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.