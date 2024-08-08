Edit Profile
    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: MAHACET B.Tech merit list releasing today at fe2024.mahacet.org

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 8, 2024 11:36 AM IST
    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: MAHACET Engineering merit list releasing today, August 8, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List on August 8, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024-25 can check the merit list on the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

    The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 1 through candidate’s login can be done by the candidates from August 9 to August 11, 2024. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on August 14, 2024.

    After the seat allotment is displayed, the candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024.

    Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Follow the blog for latest updates on final merit list, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 8, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Know about self verification

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Seat acceptance fee to be paid by candidates from August 16

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: When can candidates accept offered seat?

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: After the seat allotment is displayed, the candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:17 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment date

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: The provisional allotment for CAP Round 1 will be displayed on August 14, 2024.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:14 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Confirm and submit options on these dates

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: The candidates can submit and confirm the option form for CAP Round 1 online through the candidate’s login from August 9 to August 11, 2024.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: How to check merit list?

    Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

    Click on MHT CET 2024 final merit list link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the list and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:09 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Where to check

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024-25 can check the merit list on the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

    Aug 8, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: Date and time

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List date: August 8, 2024

    MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List time: Unknown

