MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: MAHACET B.Tech merit list releasing today at fe2024.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List on August 8, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024-25 can check the merit list on the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org....Read More

The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 1 through candidate’s login can be done by the candidates from August 9 to August 11, 2024. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on August 14, 2024.

After the seat allotment is displayed, the candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024.

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Follow the blog for latest updates on final merit list, direct link and more.