MHT CET 2024 final merit list releasing today at fe2024.mahacet.org, here’s how to check

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2024 final merit list on August 8, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions A.Y. 2024-25 can check the merit list on the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 final merit list releasing today, here’s how to check

The provisional allotment list has already been released and is available on the official website.

IP University to begin online registrations through CUET UG from August 9, check important details here

The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 1 through candidate’s login by the candidates from August 9 to August 11, 2024. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on August 14, 2024.

Candidates can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024. The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct.

Also Read: MAT 2024: Application window closes soon at mat.aima.in, check important dates, eligibility and application fee here

The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP round 1 can be done from August 16 to August 18, 2024.

MHT CET 2024 final merit list: How to check

To check the first merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2024 final merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check This: University of Manchester invites applications for MSc Social Network Analysis

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.