MAT 2024: Application window closes soon at mat.aima.in, check important dates, eligibility and application fee here

The All-India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 soon. Management aspirants interested in pursuing MBA/ PGDM courses and taking the examination can submit their applications on the official website at AIMA at mat.aima.in. MAT 2024: Management aspirants interested in pursuing MBA/ PGDM courses can submit their applications on the official website at AIMA at mat.aima.in. Check the schedule below. (Representative image)

Notably, the last date for the Internet-Based Test (IBT) is August 9, and for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) it is August 11, 2024.

As per the press release, September 15 is the last date of admission for the current academic intake for PGDM according to AICTE guidelines.

Notably, MAT serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in 600+ B-Schools nationwide.

Some of the top Business schools participating in MAT August 2024 include:

Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC), (New Delhi)

BIMTECH (Noida)

XIME (Kochi)

Calcutta Business School (Kolkata)

Dr D Y Patil B School, (Pune)

NERIM Group of Institutions (Guwahati)

Also worth mentioning here, AIMA introduced MAT 2.0 in May 2024, which is an evolved version of MAT, covering newer segments like current business and economic trends.

Check the schedule of MAT 2024 below:

PBT (Paper-Based Test): The test date is August 25, last date of registration is August 18 August. CBT (Computer-Based Test): The test date is August 18, last date of registration is August 11. IBT-1 (Internet-Based Test): The test date is August 14, last date of registration is August 9. IBT-2: The test date is August 23, last date of registration is August 18

Additionally, the MAT August 2024 results will be available by the first week of September on the MAT Website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline.

Final-year students of graduate courses can also apply.

Application fee:

The application fee for MAT 2024 is ₹2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1500.