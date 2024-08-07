IP University to begin online registrations through CUET UG from August 9, check important details here

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University or IP University will be commencing online registrations for candidates possessing Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) UG marks from August 9, 2024. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website at ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in. The registration window will open from 12 noon. The IP University online registrations through CUET begins from August 9. Submit applications on ipu.ac.in or ipu.admissions.nic.in by August 20, 2024. (Representative image)

The deadline to submit applications is August 20, 2024, up to 11:59 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the University had released a notification earlier wherein it stated that admissions through the merit of CUET will be carried out after exhausting the merit of the National Level Test (NET) and Common Entrance Test (CLT) conducted by the University.

It further stated that only candidates who had appeared in CUET are eligible to appear to register at the university portal. It added that “any candidate who had secured any seat in any programme/college through NLT/CET of the University and has ‘Admitted’ status shall not be granted any seat in any programme through the merit of CUET.”

Notably, tentatively 19 undergraduate programmes are being offered by IP University. These include BS Packing Technology, B.Sc./M.Sc. (Dual Degree), B.Sc. (Environmental Science), BA English, BA Economics, B.Sc Yoga, and more.

It may be mentioned here that the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024, held for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions on July 28.

For the first time, the entrance test was held in a hybrid mode (computer-based test and pen and paper test). The exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, and 18. 21, 22, 24 and 29. As per information shared by the NTA, the test was held for around 13.48 lakh students.

Meanwhile, for more information on IP University admissions, candidates can visit the official website of the university.