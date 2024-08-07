Planning to pursue Interior Design as career? Check scope, eligibility, career options, salary expectation and more

Interior design has become a popular field in the last few years. If you’re a graduate looking to build a career in this industry, it’s important to understand the course structure, job opportunities available, eligibility conditions, and fee structure and salary expectations after completion of the course. This article will help you make informed decisions. If you’re a graduate looking to build a career in this industry, it’s important to understand the course structure, job opportunities available, eligibility conditions, and fee structure and salary expectations after completion of the course.(Photo by Pixabay)

About the Course

An interior design course combines hands-on studio work with industry knowledge. Students participate in outdoor seminars, workshops, study tours, and internships to gain practical experience. The course usually takes three years, divided into six semesters. It focuses on designing spaces that positively impact people's well-being, whether they are at work, home, or in recreational areas.

Scope of the Course

Interior design is a creative field with many opportunities. Graduates can pursue various roles, such as:

Project Managers

Greenfield Consultants

Product Designers

Kitchen Consultants

Set Designers

Residential and Commercial Interior Designers

Exhibition Designers

The curriculum is designed to be relevant to the industry, with a focus on sustainable and universal design. As India’s interior design sector grows, there is a high demand for professionals who can incorporate eco-friendly practices and modern technology into their designs. Globally, interior design is seen as a creative profession that is growing across the world.

Eligibility

Eligibility for interior design courses depends on the institution and the level of study:

B.Sc. in Interior Design: Requires completion of the 10+2 examination in any stream.

M.Sc. in Interior Design: Requires a graduation degree from any stream.

B.Voc. in Interior Design: Requires completion of the 10+2 examination or its equivalent in any stream.

These programs cover a wide range of topics, offering long-term career opportunities and the chance to pursue further studies internationally.

Career options

Interior design offers various career paths, including roles as interior designers, space planners, set designers, visual merchandisers, or project managers. Graduates can work in design firms, architectural companies, real estate developers, or start their own design practice. The job market for interior designers is strong, with many opportunities arising from ongoing urbanization, commercial growth, and changing consumer preferences.

Opportunities around the Globe

Interior design is a global industry with opportunities around the globe. Designers who understand international trends, cultures, and design practices are in high demand. Countries like the USA, UK, Italy, and Australia are known for their advanced design programs and thriving job markets. Gaining international experience can greatly enhance a designer’s portfolio and career prospects.

Indian Institutes to consider for Interior Design

National Academy of Fashion Design Institute (NAFDI), Mumbai

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai

MIT Institute of Design, Pune

CEPT University, Ahmedabad

Aditya College of Architecture, Mumbai

National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Amity School of Design, Delhi

School of Design, CMR University, Bangalore

International Institutes to Consider for Interior Design

Parsons School of Design, USA

Royal College of Art, UK

Politecnico di Milano, Italy

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), USA

RMIT University, Australia

Coventry University, Birmingham, UK

Purdue University, USA

Middlesex University, UK

Le Mark, Italy

Financial Aspects (Fee Structure/Grants/Scholarships)

The cost of studying interior design varies depending on the institution and country. In India, undergraduate programs cost between INR 2 to 10 lakhs per year, while graduate programs may cost between INR 5 to 15 lakhs annually. Internationally, fees range from USD 20,000 to 50,000 per year. However, many scholarships and grants are available for students who need financial assistance or meet specific criteria.

Salary Expectations

Salaries in interior design vary based on experience, location, and project type. In India, entry-level designers can expect to earn between INR 1.8 to 5 lakhs per year, while experienced professionals can earn more than INR 10 lakhs annually. Internationally, entry-level positions offer salaries of around USD 40,000 to 60,000 per year.

Conclusion

A career in interior design offers a mix of creativity, technical skills, and good earning potential. With a solid understanding of the industry, graduates can look forward to a rewarding and fulfilling profession that allows them to create beautiful and functional spaces. As the demand for interior designers continues to grow, it remains a promising career choice for those passionate about enhancing the quality of human life through design.

(Article is based on inputs by Ar. Paras Mehta, Director at Future Varsity Education Group, and Professor Ar. Rasika Chodankar, Aditya College of Architecture, Mumbai.)