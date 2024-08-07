 Karnataka govt. to recruit 650 assistant professors and 1,200 nurses - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka govt. to recruit 650 assistant professors and 1,200 nurses

PTI |
Aug 07, 2024 04:37 PM IST

These posts will be filled through competitive exams by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), he said.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday issued directions to recruit 650 assistant professors and 1,200 nurses.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil held a meeting with officials of the department where he directed them to take steps to conduct the exams and fill the vacant posts.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil held a meeting with officials of the department where he directed them to take steps to conduct the exams and fill the vacant posts.

These posts will be filled through competitive exams by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), he said.

Patil held a meeting with officials of the department where he directed them to take steps to conduct the exams in a transparent manner and fill the vacant posts in the 33 government institutions coming under it -- 22 medical colleges and 11 super specialty hospitals -- across the state.

The Minister said the department’s recruitment bylaws would be amended to pave the way for KEA to conduct tests for these vacant posts.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / Karnataka govt. to recruit 650 assistant professors and 1,200 nurses
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On