Karnataka govt. to recruit 650 assistant professors and 1,200 nurses

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday issued directions to recruit 650 assistant professors and 1,200 nurses.

These posts will be filled through competitive exams by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), he said.

Patil held a meeting with officials of the department where he directed them to take steps to conduct the exams in a transparent manner and fill the vacant posts in the 33 government institutions coming under it -- 22 medical colleges and 11 super specialty hospitals -- across the state.

The Minister said the department’s recruitment bylaws would be amended to pave the way for KEA to conduct tests for these vacant posts.