UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 schedule out at upsc.gov.in, check timetable here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 schedule. Candidates who will appear for Civil Services Main examination 2024 can check the timetable on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 schedule out, check timetable here

The UPSC Mains examination will be conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Commission will conduct Essay Paper on September 20, General Studies I, II papers on September 21, General Studies III, IV in September 22, Indian Language, English papers on September 28 and Optional subject paper 1 and 2 on September 29, 2024.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024: How to check schedule

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the schedule by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the schedule.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who have passed the prelims examination will now be called for the Mains round, which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test.

UPSC Prelims result was announced on July 1, 2024. The name, roll number wise results was released on July 20, 2024.

A total of 1,056 vacancies in the central government services and departments are expected to be filled through the recruitment exams this year. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.