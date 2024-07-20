UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024: Name, roll number wise results out at upsc.gov.in, link here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024 name and roll number wise. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the name and roll numbers list through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024: Name, roll number wise results out

The official notice reads, “In continuation of the press note dated 01/07/2024 declaring the roll number wise result of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2024 held on 16/06/2024, the name and roll number wise result of the candidates who have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, is as under:”

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024: How to check name, roll number

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024 name and roll number wise link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where to check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 was conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination. The mains examination will be begin on September 20, 2024.

Through UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.