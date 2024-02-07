CTET 2024 provisional answer key and OMR Answer Sheets released; direct link here
CBSE releases CTET January 2024 OMR Answer Sheet and Answer Keys.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates & Answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination today, February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ctet.nic.in.
CTET January 2024 examination was conducted on January 21, 2024.
CTET January 2024 answer key link
The candidates can challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website till February 10. Candidates must pay ₹1000 per question as an answer challenge fee.
9,58,193 candidates were registered for paper 1 (classes 1–5), while 17,35,333 candidates were registered for paper 2 (classes 6–8).
CTET 2024 provisional answer key: How to check
Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
Open the link to view the provisional answer key and responses.
Enter your application roll number and date of birth
Check and download your results.
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.