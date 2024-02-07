CTET 2024 provisional answer key and OMR Answer Sheets released; direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates & Answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination today, February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ctet.nic.in. CBSE releases OMR Answer Sheet & Answer Keys of CTET January 2024 examination

CTET January 2024 examination was conducted on January 21, 2024.

The candidates can challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website till February 10. Candidates must pay ₹1000 per question as an answer challenge fee.

9,58,193 candidates were registered for paper 1 (classes 1–5), while 17,35,333 candidates were registered for paper 2 (classes 6–8).

CTET 2024 provisional answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Open the link to view the provisional answer key and responses.

Enter your application roll number and date of birth

Check and download your results.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.