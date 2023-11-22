Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will close the registration process for CTET January 2024 on November 23, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 18th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET January 2024: Registration ends tomorrow, apply at ctet.nic.in(Getty Images)

The registration process was started on November 3, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to apply for CTET 2024.

CTET January 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET January 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1000/- for General/ OBC category candidates who wants to apply for one paper and ₹1200/- for both papers. The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD candidates are ₹500/- for one paper and ₹600/- for two papers. Payment by Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking will be accepted. GST as applicable will be charged extra by the Bank.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in135 cities nationwide. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper II from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

