CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: Latest updates on NTA CUET UG hall tickets

Updated on May 17, 2023 07:48 PM IST

  • CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG hall tickets to release likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET Admit Card 2023 likely soon. The NTA CUET UG hall ticket when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.

As per the official notice, the admit card is expected to be released 3 days before the actual date of examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, download link, exam city slip, dress code, guidelines and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 07:39 PM

    CUET admit card 2023 live: How to download 

    Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:57 PM

    CUET exam date 2023

    CUET exam dates 2023 are May 21 to June 6, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India.

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:51 PM

    CUET exam hall ticket 2023: City intimation slip released 

    City Intimation Slip for the examination scheduled on 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023 was released on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ on May 16, 2023. 

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:42 PM

    CUET 2023 hall ticket: List of websites 

    cuet.samarth.ac.in

    nta.ac.in

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:37 PM

    CUET 2023: Exam dates 

    The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023.

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:32 PM

    CUET admit card: Helpline numbers 

    Incase of any difficulty, he/she may contact 011-40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. T

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:27 PM

    CUET hall ticket today

    CUET hall ticket may be released anyday. The actual date of release of the admit card has not been shared by NTA yet. The admit card when released can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:23 PM

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:18 PM

    CUET admit card release date

    There is no official release date of CUET admit card, but as per the official notice released on April 30, the admit card for CUET will be out 3 days before the actual date of exam. 

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:13 PM

    CUET admit card: Where to check 

    CUET admit card can be checked by candidates on the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in and also on nta.ac.in. 

  • Wed, 17 May 2023 06:06 PM

    CUET Admit Card 2023: Date and time 

    CUET Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released in a day or two. As per the official notice, the admit card will be released 3 days before the actual date of examination.

