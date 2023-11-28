Delhi Judicial Services Examination extended registration window closes tomorrow

The extended registration cum application window for the Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2023 closes tomorrow, November 27. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can go to the official website of the Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in, and submit their forms. Previously, the application deadline was November 22. Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination extended registration window closes tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Delhi Judicial Services examination 2023: Application link, notification

The preliminary examination of Delhi Judicial Services 2023 was originally scheduled to be held from December 10 but it has been postponed to December 17. The exam will take place in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

The recruitment drive is for 53 vacancies of which 34 are for general, 5 for SC and 4 are for ST category candidates.

The prelims exam will consist of objective-type questions. In the examination, 25 per cent marks assigned to each question will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary examination will be called for the Main examination and those who clear the Main exam can appear in the viva-voce round.

The application fee is ₹1,500 for general and ₹400 for for reserved category [Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities (identified disabilities) of 40% or more] candidates.