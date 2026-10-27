The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the FMGE December 2026 admit card on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

FMGE December Admit Card 2026 releasing today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to download

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Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited. Issuance of admit card in any previous session(s) of FMGE shall not be a ground to issue an admit card for FMGE October 2026 as well for such candidates who are declared ineligible for FMGE October 2026 due to incomplete applications.

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FMGE December Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in. Click on the FMGE December Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

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{{^usCountry}} The Board will conduct the FMGE October 2026 on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at various examination centres across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Board will conduct the FMGE October 2026 on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at various examination centres across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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The examination consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

Candidates can mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review, allowing them to revisit these questions within the section before the allotted time ends.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.