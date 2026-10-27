The Bar Council of India will end the registration process for AIBE 22 on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Bar Examination can find the direct link to register on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 22: Last date to apply today at allindiabarexamination.com, correction window opens on October 29 (Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date of payment of application fee is October 28, 2026. The correction window will close on October 29, 2026. The admit card will be available for download on November 14 and the examination will be held on November 29, 2026.

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The Edit/Correction Window will be accessible only to candidates who have successfully completed the payment.

The following fields will remain non-editable during the correction period:

Caste Category Examination City Preferences Registered Email ID Registered Mobile Number Direct link to apply for AIBE 22

AIBE 22: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can check the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 22 Exam new registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹3500/- for General/OBC category candidates and ₹2500/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates. All candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee at the time of submission of the application form through the authorized payment gateway only.

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The fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed. Candidates must retain the payment receipt/transaction ID for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.