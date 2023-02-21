GATE 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIT Kanpur to issue GATE answer key today
- GATE answer key 2023 releasing today on gate.iitk.ac.in. Direct link and live updates:
GATE Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be released today, February 21. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will publish GATE answer key on the application portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. The direct link to download subject-wise answer keys will be added here after 4 pm.
As per the exam schedule, candidates will get a four-day window from February 22 to 25 to raise objections to the answer key. GATE 2023 result date is March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.
IIT Kanpur released candidates responses of GATE 2023 on February 15.
As per a notification on the website, GATE answer key will be available after 4 pm. Follow this blog for latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 11:13 AM
GATE 2023 answer key: How to download
- Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Login to the application portal.
- View and download subject-wise answer key.
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 10:49 AM
Where to check GATE exam answer key 2023?
Answer key of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be uploaded on gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can download it by logging in to the application portal.
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 10:48 AM
GATE answer key release time
As per a notification on the GATE 2023 website, answer keys will be available for download after 4 pm.
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 10:47 AM
GATE 2023 answer key release date
IIT Kanpur will release answer key of GATE 2023 today, February 21. Follow all the latest updates here.