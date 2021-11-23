Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams
competitive exams

Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams

Gujarat administrative service (class 1, 2) preliminary exam will now be held on December 26.
Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Gujarat administrative service (class 1, 2) preliminary exam scheduled to be held on December 19 has been postponed to December 26, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) said on Tuesday, November 23. Subsequently, the exam scheduled on December 26 has been rescheduled to January 2, 2022.

The exam has been deferred due to the upcoming Gram Panchayat election, GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has said in a tweet. “The Preliminary Test of Advt 30/2021-22 scheduled on December 19, 2021 has been postponed to December 26, 2021 in view of Gram Panchayat election. Similarly exams scheduled on 26/12 have been shifted to January 2, 2022,” the GPSC Chairman has tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

On December 26, the Commission had scheduled exams for Assistant Manager / Assistant Director, Class-II, Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistics Service and Junior Town Planner posts.

These exams are the preliminary phase of the recruitment drives.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat recruitment drive
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC JE 2019: 2,890 candidates to appear for document verification

RSMSSB Patwari answer keys 2021 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Uttarakhand lower PCS exam on December 12: UKPSC

CAT Exam 2021 on November 28- list of do’s and don’ts for candidates 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP