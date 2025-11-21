The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely be held in November. Candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November, check exam pattern here

According to the tentative calendar, the IBPS CSA Main exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2025. The main exam will comprise 155 questions, with a maximum of 200 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

Those candidates who are called for the Main Exam will also be required to bring an authenticated/stamped call letter of the Online Preliminary Exam (along with an authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof). For the Online Main Examination, though the duration of the examination is 120 minutes, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 3 hours or more, including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions, etc.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score.

Candidates who will appear for the exam will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further processing. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.