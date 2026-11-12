The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB PO PET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Pre-Examination Training can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO PET Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, download link here

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The admit card will be available to candidates from November 11 to November 16, 2026. Pre-Examination Training may be arranged in Online Mode to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.

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Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO PET Admit Card 2026

IBPS RRB PO PET Admit Card 2026: How to download

All the candidates who want to appear for the pre-exam training can download the admit card by following the steps given here.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB PO PET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The main admit card for IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam has been released. The admit card is available till November 22, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main admit card for IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam has been released. The admit card is available till November 22, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.