ICMAI Intermediate and Final admit cards released at icmai.in, direct link here

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India ICMAI has released the admit card for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at icmai.in and eicmai.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their hall tickets number.

The CMA Inter and CMA Final exams for the December 2022 session will be conducted by ICMAI between January 5 and January 12, 2023. The morning session for the CMA Inter exam will be from 10 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session for the CMA Final exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download the admit card

ICMAI Intermediate and Final hall ticket: Know how to download

Visit the official website at icmai.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card of Intermediate and Final Students for December 2022 Term of Examination”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session admit cards will be displayed

Download and take print out for future reference.