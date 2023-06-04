JEE Advanced 2023 Live: IIT JEE today, check dress code, guidelines, admit card

JEE Advanced 2023 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is holding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 4. The entrance exam is being held in two shifts – first paper is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates have to bring their JEE Advanced admit card and other required documents to the exam venue. Specific instructions for the exam day are given on admit cards which can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.

Analysis of JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 and paper 2 will be shared with candidates at the end of each shift. Official answer keys of JEE Advanced will be issued on June 11 and candidates responses will be uploaded on June 9.

