JEE Advanced 2023 Live: IIT JEE today, check dress code, guidelines, admit card
JEE Advanced 2023 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is holding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 4. The entrance exam is being held in two shifts – first paper is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Candidates have to bring their JEE Advanced admit card and other required documents to the exam venue. Specific instructions for the exam day are given on admit cards which can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.
Analysis of JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 and paper 2 will be shared with candidates at the end of each shift. Official answer keys of JEE Advanced will be issued on June 11 and candidates responses will be uploaded on June 9.
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 08:26 AM
JEE Advanced 2023: How to answer MCQs
a. To select the option, click on the corresponding button of the option.
b. To deselect the chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the “Clear Response” button.
c. To save the answer, the candidate must click on the “Save & Next” button.
d. To mark the question for review (with or without answering it), click on the “Mark for Review & Next” button.
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 08:25 AM
JEE Advanced 2023: Navigating to a question
To navigate between sections of the JEE Advanced question paper, click on the preferred section from the displayed sections. To navigate between questions within the same section,
a. Click on the question number in the question palette at the right side of the screen to go to that question directly. Using this option does not save the answer to the currently displayed question.
b. Click on “save & next” to save the answer to any question. Clicking on “Save & Next” will save the answer for the current question and the next question will be displayed on the computer screen.
c. Click on “Mark for Review & Next” to mark a question for review (with or without answering it) and proceed to the next question.
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 08:15 AM
JEE Advanced 2023 admit card
Candidates have to carry a printout of JEE Advanced 2023 admit card along with other required documents to the exam venue, without which entry inside the exam hall will not be permitted. Detailed instructions are given on admit cards.
Those who are yet to download the JEE Advanced admit card can use this link:
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 08:05 AM
JEE Advanced 2023 paper timings
Paper 1: From 9 am to 12 pm
Paper 2: From 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 08:04 AM
JEE Advanced 2023 today
IIT Guwahati will hold the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced or JEE Advanced 2023 today, Sunday, June 4.