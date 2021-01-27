IND USA
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday open the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021.
Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:45 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday open the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to make corrections in their forms by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, address, educational qualifications and photographs.

NTA will release the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2021 in the second week of February 2021.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

competitive exams

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:45 AM IST
