JEE Main 2022 session 1 registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 Session 1 will end on April 25 at 11:50 p.m.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Published on Apr 25, 2022 07:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 Session 1 will end on April 25 at 11: 50 pm. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 was reopened on April 18.

The first session of JEE Main will held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. 

Direct link here

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page

Key in registration details and click on submit

Next, login to the account and fill in the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page

keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

