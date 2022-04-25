JEE Main 2022 session 1 registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 Session 1 will end on April 25 at 11: 50 pm. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 was reopened on April 18.
The first session of JEE Main will held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.
JEE Main 2022: How to apply
Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page
Key in registration details and click on submit
Next, login to the account and fill in the application form
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee
Download the confirmation page
keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.