JEE main 2023: Subject-wise important topics and tips by expert

JEE main 2023: The dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will shortly be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to sources, the exam will be held in January and April 2023. Believing the reports, students have less than two months remaining, and those who are serious about their aspirations have already begun preparing.With extreme high levels of competition among the aspirants, it is extremely important for students to know how should they prepare with 2 months’ time. Students must qualify and score good JEE Main score, through which they can get into one of India's most prestigious engineering colleges/institutions of their choice.

Candidates must invest a significant amount of effort and time in their exam preparation due to the extensive syllabus for the JEE Main. The best exam-taking strategy, complete understanding of the subject, and persistent attention are required for JEE Main preparation.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

Understanding the exam pattern is vital for candidates as it will lead to a smooth preparation process for the exam and provide a clear idea about the marking scheme, distribution of questions, section wise weightage and exam duration. It is advised that candidates should be thorough with exam pattern and structure enabling them to make a suitable and appropriate study plan according to their need.

JEE Main Exam is differentiated into three types with JEE Paper 1 consisting of Maths, Physics, and Chemistry whereas Paper 2A including Maths, Aptitude, and Drawing Tests and Paper 2B consisting of Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning-based questions.

The exam pattern is on the same lines as last year with 90 questions overall and candidates having to attempt a total of 75 questions. The total number of marks allotted is 300.

Subject Wise Important Topics

Physics- Properties of Matter and Fluid mechanics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors and Communication System, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Ray Optics, Magnetic Effects of Current, Laws of Thermodynamics, Current Electricity, Atomic Structure in Modern Physics, Mechanical Energy, Optics, Modern Physics, Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves, Fluids, Electromagnetism, Frequency, Angular Velocity, Velocity Gradient, Ideal Gas Equation, Angular Frequency, Magnetic Flux, Faraday’s Law of induction and Thermal Stress and Thermal Strain.

Chemistry- p-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Biomolecules and Polymers, d and f Block elements, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, s Block elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth Metals) and Hydrogen, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Atomic Structure and Alkanes, Alkenes and Alkynes (Hydrocarbons).

Mathematics- Trigonometric Ratios, Functions and Identities, Sequences and Series (Progressions), Vector, Permutation and Combination, Statistics, Parabola, Definite Integration, Circle, Indefinite Integration, Binomial Theorem, Quadratic Equations, Angle Measurement, Angle Between Two Lines, Equations for a Line in Space, Limit of Algebraic Function, Distance Between Two Points, Shortest Distance Between Two Lines, Sectional Formula and Relation Between Set Notation and Truth Table.

Few Tips to keep in Mind for the Last-Minute preparations of JEE:

Pay attention to Important / scoring concepts - Concentrate on the high-value topics to make the most of your time. Try mentally digesting the concepts of a topic in depth if you want to boost your JEE Main preparation tactics. Begin with the most basic and easy things to acquire confidence. Focus on the crucial areas after you've completed the basic components.

Make a study plan according to your need- It is believed that after understanding the generic concept of a paper, a student must prepare a thorough and good study plan which caters to their own need of preparation. Make a weekly and daily timetable for your preparation. Outline your chapters or subject need to be revised. Make small and self-written notes.

Mock Tests- Mock Tests are a game-changer as they help the student to understand what topics they need to focus on, where they are lacking in their preparation and what they need to resolve. Taking Mock Tests and getting a real-time critique has been proven to be extremely beneficial, as students are more likely to learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them on big exam day.

Avoid studying at night, rather it is advised to study early in the morning- Our brain’s cognitive strength is at an all-day high early in the morning which makes the learning process easier and better, hence it is advised for students to get up early and study rather than studying late night.

Management of time- Managing time while preparing for JEE main is one of the most important things a student should learn to do. Allotting specific time to several topics should be done keeping in mind the importance of every topic. Spending too much time on difficult questions can leave you with insufficient time to tackle the simple ones, so when preparing mock examinations, pay attention to your problem-solving abilities as well.

Revision is The only Key to succeed - A student is at all times advised to revise topics from time to time to ensure their grip and learning of that specific topic.. The NCERT textbooks serve as the foundation for JEE. Revising the subjects will help in time management throughout the exam.

These last few months should be intelligently used by every candidate to enhance their problem solving skills and completely understand the concepts involved while cutting down the amount of time needed to solve any problem. By focusing on problem-solving and overcoming weak areas, one should use this opportunity to strengthen their preparation.

(Author Mr. Saurabh Kumar is Chief Academic officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC). Views expressed here are personal.)