JEE Main 2024: February 1 morning shift paper easy to moderate; check analysis

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2024 04:14 PM IST

JEE Mains 2024 February 1 morning shift concluded at 12 noon. The paper was easy to moderate, as per students who appeared for the examination.

JEE Main 2024: February 1 morning shift paper easy to moderate; check analysis(HT file)
JEE Main 2024: February 1 morning shift paper easy to moderate; check analysis(HT file)

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main 2024: Section wise analysis

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 1st Feb ,2024 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Calculus & Algebra. More than one question asked from Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Differential Equations & Conic Sections. In Calculus, questions asked from Continuity & Differentiability, Area, Differential Equations. In Algebra- Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Permutation & Combination, Statistics, Progressions, Matrices & Determinants. In Coordinate Geometry, questions asked from Circle , Ellipse & Hyperbola with mixed concepts. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. A few questions were reported as Lengthy & Tricky.

Physics – Easy to Moderate. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power & Energy, Gravitation, Circular Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics, Magnetism-2 questions, Wave Optics, Capacitance, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors. Both MCQs & Numerical based questions were Lengthy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Students felt Physics section was Balanced as per Coverage of Chapters.

Chemistry – Easy. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding- 2 to 3 questions, General Organic Chemistry, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Amines, Aryl & Alkyl halides mixed concept type questions, Coordination Compounds- 2 to 3 questions, Periodic Table. Some questions were directly asked from NCERT Textbook, which made this section Easy.

In terms of order of Difficulty –Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry was Easy . Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(The exam analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres)

