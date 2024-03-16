Edit Profile
    JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Live: NTA JEE exam city slip awaited, updates here

    Mar 16, 2024 1:41 PM IST
    JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: NTA JEE exam city slip awaited. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
    JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam city slip in due course of time. The Joint Entrance Examination intimation slip when out and can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

    As per the information bulletin, the announcement of the city of examination will be done by the third week of March 2024. However, no official date has been announced for the same.

    The JEE Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. Duration of Examination for each Session of JEE (Main) - 2024: Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) or Paper 2A (B.Arch.) or Paper 2B (B.Planning.) will be of 3 hours. B.Arch. & B.Planning (both) exam duration is for 3 hours 30 minutes. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on JEE Main Session 2 exam city link, admit card details etc.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 16, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: Session 2 exam dates

    The JEE Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Mar 16, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    JEE Mains: What official notice says

    As per the information bulletin, the announcement of the city of examination will be done by the third week of March 2024. However, no official date has been announced for the same.

    Mar 16, 2024 1:33 PM IST

    JEE Main: Where to check exam city for Session 2

    The Joint Entrance Examination intimation slip when out and can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Mar 16, 2024 1:29 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam city: Date and Time

    JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam city date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. As per the information bulletin, the announcement of the city of examination will be done by the third week of March 2024.

