JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE provisional key expected to release today

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key on April 10, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the provisional key, question paper and other details on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), along with the recorded responses of candidates, are expected to be released by 11 April 2026, read the official notice.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys, if required, through an online mechanism within a stipulated time frame, on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question, as per the prescribed procedure.

The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.